FIL Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761,876 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $554,073,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $120.87 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.92 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

