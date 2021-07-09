FIL Ltd Has $2.34 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 17,264.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of Outset Medical worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $42.80 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -8.82.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,711,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock valued at $203,833,188. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

