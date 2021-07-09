FIL Ltd Has $3.26 Million Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85,928 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

