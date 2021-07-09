FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 288,416.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $109.99 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.86.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

