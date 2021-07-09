FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of StepStone Group worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 43.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

