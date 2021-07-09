FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $69,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,360,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.58.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,649 shares of company stock worth $8,131,790. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

