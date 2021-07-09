FIL Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MYTE opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
