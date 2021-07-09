FIL Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

NYSE MYTE opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.