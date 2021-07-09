FIL Ltd Invests $1.89 Million in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 381,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,050,000 after acquiring an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 1,380.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 83,956 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

KAR stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

