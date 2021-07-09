FIL Ltd Invests $2.23 Million in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.17% of Enerplus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

