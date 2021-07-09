FIL Ltd Invests $2.88 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

