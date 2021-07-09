FIL Ltd Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $50.29 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

