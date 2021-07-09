FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9,927.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000.

Shares of EWI stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

