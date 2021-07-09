FIL Ltd Purchases 12,971 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 581.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

