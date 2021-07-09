FIL Ltd Purchases 2,800 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 933.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $396.19 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.41 and a fifty-two week high of $399.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.