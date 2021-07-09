FIL Ltd Purchases 32,714 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 654,280.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.