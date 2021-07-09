FIL Ltd Purchases 5,904 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.35.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

