FIL Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,151.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $553.54 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $557.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

