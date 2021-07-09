FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,737 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.83% of China Index worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Index by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 63,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Index by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of CIH stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94. China Index Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Separately, TheStreet lowered China Index from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About China Index

China Index Holdings Limited operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands. It provides listing services comprising commercial property listing and agent services for commercial properties; access and analytics tools, including appraisal and rating, and land modules, based on proprietary database of commercial real estate information; customized research reports; and data monitoring and survey services.

