FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256,282 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Five9 by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $190.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.07. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -268.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

