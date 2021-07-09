FIL Ltd Sells 16,097 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.