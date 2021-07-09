FIL Ltd Sells 33,867 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,867 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $749,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $24,816,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 75.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 24.7% in the first quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

