FIL Ltd Sells 39,988 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,988 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.10% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,729,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $146.00 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $159.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.