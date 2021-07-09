FIL Ltd Sells 55,371 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,371 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

