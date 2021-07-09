FIL Ltd Sells 725,881 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725,881 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Match Group stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

