FIL Ltd Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $54,947,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,557,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

