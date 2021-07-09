Financial Analysis: Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) versus The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) and The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and The L.S. Starrett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landcadia Holdings III 0 0 2 0 3.00 The L.S. Starrett 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landcadia Holdings III presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.69%. Given Landcadia Holdings III’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Landcadia Holdings III is more favorable than The L.S. Starrett.

Profitability

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and The L.S. Starrett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A N/A The L.S. Starrett -6.72% -25.52% -7.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and The L.S. Starrett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A The L.S. Starrett $201.45 million 0.30 -$21.84 million N/A N/A

The L.S. Starrett has higher revenue and earnings than Landcadia Holdings III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Landcadia Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of The L.S. Starrett shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of The L.S. Starrett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landcadia Holdings III beats The L.S. Starrett on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom and non-contact gaging. In addition, the company offers hand tools for measuring, marking, and layout that include tapes, levels, chalk lines, and other products for building trades, and construction and retail trades. Further, it provides carbide tipped products for cutting ferrous materials, and non-ferrous metals and castings. The company primarily distributes its precision hand tools, and saw and construction products through distributors or resellers. It serves the metalworking, aerospace, medical, oil and gas, machinery, government, equipment, and automotive markets; marine and farm equipment shops, and do-it-yourselfers; and tradesmen, which comprise builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. The L.S. Starrett Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, Massachusetts.

