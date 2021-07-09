Financial Comparison: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) & Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Village Farms International and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 1 4 1 3.00 AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

Village Farms International presently has a consensus price target of $20.58, suggesting a potential upside of 101.80%. AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.59%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Village Farms International and AppHarvest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $170.09 million 4.85 $11.61 million $0.10 102.00 AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International 0.02% 1.07% 0.73% AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18%

Summary

Village Farms International beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

