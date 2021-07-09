Financial Contrast: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) vs. Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apple Hospitality REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.45%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -41.50% -7.10% -4.43% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 11.07% 6.67% 1.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $601.88 million 5.50 -$173.21 million $0.09 164.33 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $237.71 million 3.33 -$40.44 million $1.09 13.17

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

