Financial Contrast: Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) & Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Endo International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Endo International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Endo International has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endo International and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International $2.90 billion 0.31 $183.94 million $2.87 1.34 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.19 million ($0.30) -2.14

Endo International has higher revenue and earnings than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endo International and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International 2 3 3 0 2.13 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Endo International currently has a consensus target price of $8.29, indicating a potential upside of 115.21%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 446.28%. Given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Endo International.

Profitability

This table compares Endo International and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International 3.41% -91.08% 6.79% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.47% -42.86%

Summary

Endo International beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology. The company's Sterile Injectables segment manufactures VASOSTRICT, a vasopressin injection; ADRENALIN, a non-selective adrenergic agonist; and APLISOL, which is a sterile aqueous solution, as well as generic sterile injectable products, including ertapenem for injections and ephedrine sulfate injections. Its Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmic products, and sprays. The company's International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, oncology, and transplantation. The company sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

