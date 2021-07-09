Financial Contrast: Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) versus Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -78.71% -47.35% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06%

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.08) -11.71 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.21

Rubius Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 555.74%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Rubius Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

