Financial Survey: Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) versus Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF)

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanical Technology 13.75% 26.51% 16.88% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Callitas Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 9.19 $1.95 million N/A N/A Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mechanical Technology and Callitas Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mechanical Technology has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -4.01, indicating that its share price is 501% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats Callitas Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets vibration measurement and balancing systems, precision linear displacement solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market. The company also provides engine vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft; portable signal generator that delivers an electronic signal simulating other pieces of equipment or sensors for testing and calibrating electronic equipment; and products for the detection of defects in semiconductor and solar wafers. In addition, it engages in the cryptocurrency mining and the blockchain ecosystem business. The company serves the manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, aviation, automotive, and data storage industries. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

