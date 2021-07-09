Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE FC traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,427. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$42,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$154,875. Also, Senior Officer Boris Baril sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,800. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,265 over the last 90 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

