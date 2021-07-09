FirmaChain Price Up 11.2% This Week (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $18.18 million and approximately $24.94 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00121443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00163584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,800.30 or 0.99716198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00946736 BTC.

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

