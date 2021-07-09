Firo (FIRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.71 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Firo has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $60.43 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $5.01 or 0.00014756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,161.28 or 0.06365854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $509.06 or 0.01499404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00399171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00149168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.43 or 0.00628630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.00411266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00329036 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,061,780 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.