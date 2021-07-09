First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of First Bancorp worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

FBNC stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

