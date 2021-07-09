First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of First Busey worth $21,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 117,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Busey by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Busey by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.