First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.92% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.