First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.92% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGBI opened at $18.92 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

