First Horizon (FHN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect First Horizon to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

