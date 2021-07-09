First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 126.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIBK. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.