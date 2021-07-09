First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,663 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

