First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,167 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Solar by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,717 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after buying an additional 252,296 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

