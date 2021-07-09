First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.79

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.79 and last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 5885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.16.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,285,000 after buying an additional 131,388 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.