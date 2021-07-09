First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) shares dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.16 and last traded at $65.30. Approximately 394,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 727,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.83.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after buying an additional 401,163 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $10,103,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.