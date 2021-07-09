First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 694,422 shares.The stock last traded at $53.87 and had previously closed at $54.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.44.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,361,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.