Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 293.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 174,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $54,921,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Shares of FISV opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

