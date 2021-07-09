Fivebalance Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $63,408.54 and $1,489.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00922947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,094,827,129 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,027,528 coins. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

