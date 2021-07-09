Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 1,300 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $237.09 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,781,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

