Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,907 shares of company stock valued at $78,370,241 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $386.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.95, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

