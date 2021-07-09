Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 1,300 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $475.24 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $483.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

